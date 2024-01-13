USDA Revises Brazil’S Soy Forecast, Affecting Prices

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The USDA's updated forecast for Brazil's soybean production is influencing soy prices on the Chicago Board of Trade.



The new forecast is set at 157 million tons, lower than the previous 161 million tons. Yet, this new estimate matches market expectations.



It's also similar to Brazil's National Supply Company's (Conab) prediction of 155.27 million tons for the 2023/24 season.



This USDA update has already impacted soybean futures. By 3 PM in Brasilia, prices in Chicago fell 32 points. A bushel is now valued at $12.08 for March 2024.



The USDA expects Brazil to export about 99.5 million tons of soybeans.



Looking at global production, the estimate for the 2023/24 season is 398.98 million tons. This number is almost the same as the December forecast of 398.88 million tons.







The U.S. soybean harvest forecast also saw an increase. The USDA raised it from 112.39 million tons to 113.34 million tons. However, the export estimate stays at 47.76 million tons.







Argentina's forecast contrasts with Brazil's . The USDA raised its estimate from 48 million tons to 50 million tons.



For China, the production estimate went from 20.5 million tons to 20.84 million tons. The import forecast remains at 102 million tons, as previously estimated by the USDA.

Background

Brazil's role in global soy production is significant. It often competes with the U.S. for the top spot.



This competition impacts global soy markets, influencing prices worldwide. Soybeans are crucial in food production and as animal feed, making them globally important.



These forecast changes reflect weather patterns and farming practices. They also indicate the effects of global trade dynamics on agriculture.



For instance, China, a major soy importer, closely watches these forecasts. China's demand for soy largely shapes the global market.



The USDA's reports are key in global agricultural forecasting. They provide critical data for farmers, traders, and policymakers.



Changes in these forecasts can lead to shifts in planting decisions and trading strategies.

