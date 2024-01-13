Corinthians Clinches Victory In Copinha Showdown

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In an electrifying penalty shootout, Corinthians emerged victorious in the Copinha, advancing to the next round.



The match with Guarani concluded in a 2-2 draw, leading to a tense penalty phase. Corinthians triumphed with a 5-4 score in penalties at the Abreuzão Stadium.



The game's excitement unfolded in the second half, starting with Higor and Pedrinho scoring for Corinthians.



Guarani responded with goals from Rafael and Bruninho, leveling the match. This set the stage for the dramatic penalty shootout.



Corinthians showcased precision in the shootout, with Léo Maná, Breno Bidon, Thomas Lisboa, Luiz Gustavo Bahia, and João Pedro all scoring.



Guarani, Eliseu, Bruninho, Marcelinho, and Vitinho found the net, but Corinthians' Felipe Longo saved Jota's shot.







The win sets up Corinthians for their next challenge against the winner of the Atlético-GO vs Marília match. The match date and time remain unannounced.



Corinthians, a club with a history of success in Copinha, is pursuing its 11th title. Their last triumph in the tournament was in 2017.



The match revealed Corinthians' strong ball control in the first half, yet their difficulty in creating scoring opportunities was evident.



The second half saw a surge in intensity, with a flurry of goals and a late equalizer from Guarani forcing the shootout.



A late offside call disallowed Corinthians' goal, adding drama to the match amidst controversy. This decision kept the game balanced until the decisive penalty kicks.



This match not only demonstrated Corinthians' resilience but also highlighted the competitive nature of Copinha.



It showcased the talent and determination of young players, underlining the importance of youth tournaments in developing future football stars.

