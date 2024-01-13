Alfardan Sports Motors Reveals New Ferrari Roma Spider In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Alfardan Sports Motors, the official importer of Ferrari in Qatar, has welcomed the long-awaited Ferrari Roma Spider to Qatar's automotive market.

The exclusive introduction of the latest model from the Prancing Horse marks a significant milestone in the brand's ongoing pursuit of automotive excellence, marked by the successful delivery of a driving experience rooted in Italian history and high-quality performance.

The new car was revealed during a private evening event held recently at The Engine Room in Qatar's St Regis Doha, where Ferraristi and VIPs had the unique opportunity to be among the first to preview the car, alongside a stand-out display of the Ferrari Roma. The intimate unveiling ceremony reaffirms Ferrari's dedication to the customer experience, with personalisation emphasised at every touchpoint of the individual Ferrari journey.

The Ferrari Roma Spider embodies enduring elegance and high performance, offering a modern interpretation of the stylish, pleasure-driven Italian lifestyle from the 1950s and '60s. Retaining the successful V8 2+ concept of the Ferrari Roma, the car stands out with its adoption of a soft top, a feature making a delightful comeback to the Prancing Horse lineup for front-engined cars, 54 years after the introduction of the 1969 365 GTS4.

There's a novel and modern take on the soft-top design that underlines the Ferrari Roma Spider's exuberant character, with extensive personalisation options that include sophisticated, bespoke fabrics, and contrasting stitching. On a functional level, the soft top deploys in just 13.5 seconds and can be actioned at up to 60km/h. The fact that it is so compact also yields a larger boot and boosts the car's versatility. A new, patented wind deflector integrated into the backrest of the rear bench can be deployed by a button on the central tunnel, guaranteeing exceptional in-car occupant comfort without taking up any space in the car.

The Ferrari Roma Spider retains the Ferrari Roma's excellent dynamic characteristics. It boasts a best-in-class weight/power ratio thanks not only to its soft top, but also to its all-aluminium chassis and 620 cv V8 from the engine family that was heralded as the International Engine of the Year on four consecutive occasions. The engine is coupled with Ferrari's universally acclaimed 8-speed DCT known for its incredibly fast shift times as well as excellent standards of comfort and mechanical efficiency.

The Ferrari Roma Spider is not just rewardingly easy to drive, it is also extremely dynamic and responsive: this makes it the perfect companion on out-of-town weekends and longer journeys alike – always, of course, with the exhilarating Ferrari V8 soundtrack playing in the background.

A number of features are designed to make this car superbly versatile, including a category-topping boot size that includes a hatch via the rear seat backrests to allow larger items to be carried, and standard wireless connectivity. Not forgetting, of course, 18-way-adjustable heated ergonomic seats that are also available with an optional neck warmer for colder days.

For peace of mind, Ferrari's unparalleled quality standards and intense focus on client service underpin the extended seven-year maintenance programme offered with the Ferrari Roma Spider.

Available across the entire range, it covers all regular maintenance for the first seven years of the car's life. This scheduled maintenance programme for Ferraris is an exclusive service that gives clients the certainty that their car is being kept at peak performance and safety over the years. This incredibly special service is also available to owners of pre-owned Ferraris.

