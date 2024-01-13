US And Pakistan Officials Discuss Afghan Refugee Resettlement

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

People protested against the deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan at a rally by the Women's Movement 'Aurat March', in Lahore on November 18, 2023. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

The U.S. Department of State has announced that Richard Verma, the Deputy Secretary of the Department, has met and held discussions with Pakistani authorities regarding the resettlement of Afghan refugees.

On Friday night, the department stated in a newsletter that Richard Verma, the Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources at the U.S. Department of State, had traveled to Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Pakistan from January 8th to 12th.

The department's newsletter mentioned that“Verma, the Deputy Secretary of State, engaged with senior Pakistani officials in Islamabad to discuss furthering the United States-Pakistan relations, areas of interest, and bilateral cooperation.”

According to the U.S. Department of State, Richard Verma also met with international organizations and partners during these meetings.

He emphasized that during these discussions, they talked about“our mutual interests in protecting vulnerable populations and facilitating resettlement for eligible Afghans.”

According to the U.S. newsletter, the United States reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Afghan refugees who have worked for or on behalf of the United States in Afghanistan.

Previously, a high-level American delegation led by Juliette Walz-Noyes had also met and discussed joint efforts for the protection of vulnerable individuals and the effective acceleration of immigrant resettlement in the United States with Pakistani authorities.

It's worth mentioning that after Pakistan's action to expel 1.7 million Afghan migrants, more than 541,000 individuals have returned to their country.

According to reports, around 25,000 Afghans are waiting for U.S. visas in Pakistan to travel to the United States.

