Karzai Stresses National Consensus For Afghanistan Peace And Stability

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Hamid Karzai, former President of Afghanistan, said during a meeting with Roza Otunbayeva, the United Nations Special Representative in Kabul, that a national consensus is essential for peace and durable stability.

Mr. Karzai also emphasized the importance of reopening schools and universities for girls during this meeting.

Mr. Karzai said on his social media platform X on Sunday,“During the meeting with Ms. Otunbayeva, we discussed the reopening of girls' schools and universities, the current situation in Afghanistan, the United Nations assessment report, and Security Council Resolution 2721 on Afghanistan.”

He considered the national consensus vital for peace and stability in the country and expressed gratitude for the cooperation of“friendly nations,” especially in the field of education and meeting the needs of the Afghan people.

The United Nations Security Council approved Resolution 2721 on 29 December 2023, which calls for the appointment of a Special Representative to facilitate talks among Afghans with 13 in favor and 2 abstentions.

This resolution outlines the“roadmap” for dialogue with the Taliban and the“complete integration of Afghanistan” into the international community.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram