Taiwan’S President-Elect Dr Lai Ching-Te To Be Inaugurated May 20

TORONTO, Canada – The Republic of China (Taiwan) completed presidential and legislative elections on January 13, 2024, reports Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Toronto (TECO ). President-elect Dr Lai Ching-te and his team will be inaugurated on May 20, 2024.

In a statement released Saturday morning, TECO Toronto Deputy Director, Elisa Wu, stated:

“This marks our country's 8th direct presidential election, showcasing once again Taiwan's future is decided by its 23.5 million population and Taiwanese people's strong commitment to democracy and freedom.

“The results of the elections have been widely covered and reported by the media in and out of Taiwan. We sincerely congratulate those who win the elections.

“Based on the will of the majority of the Taiwanese people, the Taiwan government will remain committed to maintaining the status quo of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. That is in the interest not only of Indo-Pacific countries but also of the entire world. Taiwan will stand together with all like-minded countries to protect the rule-based international order and promote global prosperity,

“My office, along with Taiwan's de-facto embassy in Ottawa and the other TECOs in Vancouver and Montreal, will continue working with all levels of the Canadian government and our Canadian friends across the various areas to advance the Canada-Taiwan relationship. In 2023, our relationship experienced substantial growth, marked by the signing of a milestone trade pact, the Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Arrangement (FIPA), along with significant progress in trade, clean energy, healthcare, and indigenous affairs,” advised TECO Toronto Deputy Director, Wu.“I look forward to strengthening friendship and partnership with you and your organization.”

Meanwhile, The United States congratulated Dr Lai Ching-te on his victory in Taiwan's presidential election, stating:

“We also congratulate the Taiwan people for once again demonstrating the strength of their robust democratic system and electoral process.

“The United States is committed to maintaining cross-Strait peace and stability, and the peaceful resolution of differences, free from coercion and pressure. The partnership between the American people and the people on Taiwan, rooted in democratic values, continues to broaden and deepen across economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

“We look forward to working with Dr Lai and Taiwan's leaders of all parties to advance our shared interests and values, and to further our longstanding unofficial relationship, consistent with the US one-China policy as guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances.

“We are confident that Taiwan will continue to serve as an example for all who strive for freedom, democracy, and prosperity.” US Department of State, Secretary of State, January 13, 2024.

