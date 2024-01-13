Michael Jackson Biopic Gets 2025 Release Date

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Michael Jackson's story is coming to the big screen next year,
according to People, Azernews reports, citing
international media outlets.
Lionsgate announced that the upcoming biopic Michael will hit
theaters on April 18, 2025. The studio is releasing the movie
domestically, and Universal is releasing the film internationally.
The film will begin production on Jan. 22.
“Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of
the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop,”
reads the movie's official synopsis.“The film presents his
triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale - from his human
side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius,
exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before,
audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most
influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”
Training Day's Antoine Fuqua is directing the upcoming
production, and Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will star as the
“Thriller” singer. Jaafar is the son of Michael's older brother
Jermaine Jackson. The screenplay was written by Gladiator's John
Logan.
"It's uncanny how much [Jaafar is] like Michael," Fuqua told
Entertainment Weekly. "Sounds like him, dances like him, sings.
It's really uncanny. Graham King, who is a fantastic producer,
found him, and introduced him to me, and I was blown away."
Graham King will produce alongside John Branca and John McClain,
the co-executors of Jackson's estate. The biographical movie is set
to cover all aspects of the singer's life. It is currently unknown
whether the film will address Jackson's controversies.
Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50.
In 2003, he was arrested on charges of child molestation, though
he was acquitted of those charges in 2005. Jackson was accused of
sexual abuse by two individuals after he died in 2013. The 2019 HBO
documentary Leaving Neverland revisited the allegations.
More recently, Jackson's life has been adapted for the stage. On
Feb. 1, 2022, MJ: The Musical premiered on Broadway and chronicles
the Bad singer's creative process, focusing on the singer's
preparation for his 1992 Dangerous World Tour. The show was written
by Lynn Nottage, and directed and choreographed by Tony winner,
Christopher Wheeldon.
The show scored four Tony Awards in 2022 - including best
leading actor in a musical to Myles Frost, best choreography to
Wheeldon, best lighting design and best sound design.
