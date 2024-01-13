Moody's Changes Türkiye's Outlook To 'Positive,' Affirms 'B3' Credit Rating

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Moody's on Friday revised Türkiye's outlook to "positive" from
stable, affirming its "B3" credit rating, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
"The main driver of the outlook change to positive is the
decisive change in economic policy, in particular the return to
orthodox monetary policy, which, if maintained, materially improves
the prospect for reducing Turkiye's major macroeconomic
imbalances," the international credit rating agency said in a
statement.
"While headline inflation is likely to rise further in the near
term, there are signs that inflation dynamics are starting to turn,
indicative of monetary policy regaining credibility and
effectiveness," it said.
"The monetary tightening also improves the prospects for a
reduction of Turkiye's large external imbalance and for a
rebuilding of the central bank's foreign-currency reserves, both of
which would reduce the country's vulnerability to external shocks,"
read the statement.
Moody's expects the reduction in external deficit to accelerate
further in 2024, with a full-year deficit below $40 billion (3.3%
of GDP).
The agency said it "would likely upgrade Turkiye's ratings if
the current monetary policy stance was maintained beyond the
upcoming municipal elections and through emerging evidence of a
growth slowdown, raising confidence that inflation will start to
slow in the second half of the year and that macroeconomic
imbalances are being durably reduced."
It said given the positive outlook, a negative rating action is
unlikely.
Moody's updated Türkiye's credit rating to "B3" on Aug. 12,
2022, and changed the outlook to "stable."
The rating agency's calendar included June 16 and Dec. 15, 2023,
for the evaluation of Türkiye's credit rating, but no update was
made on those days.
