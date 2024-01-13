               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Lai Ching-Te From Taiwan's Ruling Party Claims Victory In Presidential Election


1/13/2024 2:17:04 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Lai Ching-te, from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), claimed victory in Taiwan's presidential election, addressing his supporters at a rally, Azernews reports.

Earlier, Hou You-yi, from the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party which supported dialogue with mainland China, and another opposition candidate, Ko Wen-je, chairman of the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), conceded their defeat to Lai.

