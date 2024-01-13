Georgian Wheelchair Fencers Claim Silver, Bronze Medals At Wheelchair Fencing World Cup In Cardiff

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian wheelchair fencers Nina Tibilashvili and Irma
Khetsuriani on Friday claimed silver and bronze medals at the
Wheelchair Fencing World Cup in the capital city of Wales -
Cardiff, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Tibilashvili lost the final against Chinese Haiyan Gu, claiming
second place at the tournament, the Georgian Paralympic Committee
said.
At the competition, running from January 11 to January 14,
Khetsuriani finished third and was defeated by her Thai rival
Saysunee Jana in the semi-finals.
