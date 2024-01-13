Georgian Wheelchair Fencers Claim Silver, Bronze Medals At Wheelchair Fencing World Cup In Cardiff

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian wheelchair fencers Nina Tibilashvili and Irma Khetsuriani on Friday claimed silver and bronze medals at the Wheelchair Fencing World Cup in the capital city of Wales - Cardiff, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Tibilashvili lost the final against Chinese Haiyan Gu, claiming second place at the tournament, the Georgian Paralympic Committee said.

At the competition, running from January 11 to January 14, Khetsuriani finished third and was defeated by her Thai rival Saysunee Jana in the semi-finals.