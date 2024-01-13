Yerevan-Athens Rapprochement May Be Of Another Secret Plan Of West In S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The next country that expressed its "support" for Armenia was
Greece. Greek Foreign Minister Yorgos Gerapetritis said during a
joint press conference with RA Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in
Yerevan that Athens, within the framework of the EU and UNESCO,
intends to initiate a campaign to preserve Christian monuments in
Artsakh.
Ties between Yerevan and the European Union countries have
visibly sharpened, with the latter wanting to get closer to the
borders with Russia through Armenia. Up to this point, a dozen
countries from the European Union as well as the West have visited
Yerevan over the past few months. Each of the countries expressed
their "support" for Armenia and blamed Azerbaijan for things it did
not do. Countries that have voiced their support for Armenia also
support the build-up of an EU "observer mission" on Armenian
territory close to the borders with Azerbaijan.
Surprisingly, Armenia has already entrusted a "mission of
observers" from dozens of European Union countries to enter its
territory, which has never been seen before in the South Caucasus
information field. The Greek Foreign Minister said that it is
important for them to calculate and "understand" the scale and size
of the damage caused to the cultural and religious monuments of
"Artsakh". Greek Minister might have reconsidered rushing to help
calculate the "damage", being aware of the damage caused by 33
years of Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories.
"We are ready to help Armenia and its people in every possible
way to realise these initiatives. Armenia is an important part of
Europe, there are rich historical ties. We will continue these
steps towards rapprochement. We should not miss the moment and,
along with the EU civilian observation mission, apply other
instruments of rapprochement," the diplomat stressed.
Countries are all adjoining Armenia's borders and declaring
"assistance", but in reality, everything looks like an illusion.
Each minister and official who visited Yerevan in the past few
months declared about providing housing to the Armenians who left
voluntarily. Only France gave an "honorable award" and "status" of
the honorary citizen to several Armenians, once again, for the
illusion of "help".
The total amount of damage caused by Armenia on the territory of
Azerbaijan exceeds $300 billion.
There is no doubt that the European Union will continue to move
towards rapprochement with Armenia, and "promises" will continue to
be made from the mouths of officials, which fundamentally contain a
different nature of "aid and promises". For instance, Armenian
blogger David Minasyan complains about the humanitarian food of
dubious quality provided to the Armenian residents of Garabagh who
voluntarily left Garabagh, which, as the blogger says, "it is
better to immediately throw away".
It is also worth recalling that during the visit of the Greek
Foreign Minister to Armenia, the Prime Minister of Greece promised
to legalise same-sex marriages. According to Kyriakos Mitsotakis,
the legislative initiatives on legalisation of same-sex marriages
and adoption for homosexual couples "is not something radically
different from what already exists in many European countries".
The current "friends" of Yerevan may be bound by a strong "male
friendship", and perhaps Armenia lacks European culture and its
worldview, so it distances itself from Russia and the South
Caucasus to join the more "cultured world of the West"
Greece has become the first Christian Orthodox country to
approve same-sex marriage.
Former Armenian MP Azat Arshakyan said on Armenian TV that
"Armenia was created on the historical lands of Azerbaijan," and
this statement is not the last among Armenians who consciously
spoke out without pressure from outside. Azat Arshakyan a former
member of the Armenian parliament further said:
"We must recognise that these territories (of Azerbaijan) used
to be the former Irevan khanate where Armenians from different
parts of the world were settled. Although people of different
nationalities used to live here, Russia also resettled Armenians
here from the Ottoman Empire, where in the end Russia presented
this territory (Irevan) as an Armenian province, and then as
"Yerevan" province with Armenians living there. In reality, other
people lived there.
The ex-Armenian MP believes that the world powers have used the
Armenian people for their purposes in different years. According to
him, Russia has never been a reliable ally for Armenia.
"They made these lands Armenian, but not for the sake of us
Armenians, but in their interests. Russia had one goal, to provide
overland communication with the countries of the Middle East. Then
they swung for access to the Indian Ocean, where they also wanted
access to Jerusalem.
As was to be expected, the MP then named a new ally for Armenia,
which will be NATO. Co-operation with the North Atlantic Alliance
will nullify Yerevan's dependence on Russia, Azat A. said.
"We always had to think about independence, but others decided
to rely on other countries, to crawl at someone's feet, to hang on
someone's neck, in a word, to be freeloaders, and it is the same
today."
It should also be added that the war in the Middle East between
Israel and Palestine in the Gaza Strip, as well as Russia's war
with Ukraine, provokes other countries to start clashes. NATO's
recent buildup of forces and the formation of their bases are
moving closer and closer to Russia's borders.
At present, the PTEC network has 34 centers, of which 18 are
located in 13 countries of the alliance and 16 in 14 partner
countries.
Many problems of the Greek foreign and domestic policy make the
country actively participate in the modernisation of the alliance,
and Greece's proximity to the Middle East makes it an important
strategic partner for the US. The recent interactions of the North
Atlantic Alliance countries with Armenia may have other goals than
"helping" Armenia to restore and protect "their" cultural heritage
on the territory of Azerbaijan.
It is about the military maneuvers, which are planned to be held
annually on the territory of European countries since 2020 as part
of the US Army's "Defender of Europe" exercises.
While in previous years NATO exercises were held alternately in
Southern and Eastern Europe, this year's exercise should cover
several theatres of military operations along the entire western
border of Russia, including the Arctic direction.
The exact list of units participating in Defender-24 has not yet
been announced: it is known about 500-700 planned air sorties, the
participation of more than 50 ships, and 41,000 troops from 32
countries, including Sweden, which has not yet joined the
alliance.
Considering the geographical
scope of the "Defender-24", it can already be assumed that its
scenario will be the practice of a strategic offensive operation
against Russia.
