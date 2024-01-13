Shmyhal, Séjourné Consider Involving French Businesses In Ukraine's Reconstruction Projects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a meeting with the newly appointed Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Stéphane Séjourné, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal invited French businesses to actively get involved in Ukraine's reconstruction projects.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I welcome Stéphane Séjourné, the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, to Kyiv. His first official visit to Ukraine indicates France's extraordinary attention to Ukraine. I thanked him for comprehensive support, mainly military. France is among the countries to provide assistance in this regard most actively. I underlined our cooperation priorities: the supply of air defense systems and the increase in missile supplies,” Shmyhal wrote.

In his words, another key aspect of cooperation is financial assistance.

“We count on France's further support of financial initiatives at the level of the European Union, which are vital for us. We actively cooperate with French businesses in restoration projects. I invited French companies to participate more actively in this important process,” Shmyhal stressed.

The two countries continue jointly working on the implementation of the Peace Formula, which was proposed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. In this regard, France is one of undisputed leaders.

According to Shmyhal, Stéphane Séjourné once again emphasized that France would support Ukraine in its path towards EU and NATO membership, and continue to stand with Ukraine in its struggle against the Russian aggressor.

A reminder that the newly appointed Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Stéphane Séjourné, arrived in Kyiv on January 13, 2024.