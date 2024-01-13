Romanian Farmers Block Truck Traffic On Border With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Romanian farmers have blocked the passage of trucks through the Romanian checkpoint Siret opposite the Ukrainian checkpoint Porubne.

The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On Romanian territory, farmers are blocking the passage of trucks through the Siret checkpoint. The reasons and estimated duration of the blocking are unknown. Traffic can be complicated in both directions," the post reads.

Currently, there is no significant queue of trucks in the direction of Ukraine. Some 825 trucks have been registered in the E-queue system for departure from Ukraine.

Poland continues to block border at three checkpoints, about 2,000 trucks in queues

The passage of passenger cars, passenger buses and pedestrians is proceeding as usual.

Photo: Western Regional Office of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service