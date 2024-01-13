Denmark Provides About $3B In Military Aid To Ukraine Since War Began

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total amount of military aid provided by Denmark to Ukraine since the beginning of the war is about $3 billion, according to the Ukrainian Economy Ministry.

Deputy Minister of Economy Nadiia Bihun said this at a meeting with the Danish delegation led by Dan Jorgensen, Minister for Development Cooperation and Minister for Global Climate Policy, Ukrinform reports.

"We appreciate Denmark's efforts to support our country in resisting Russia's full-scale invasion. The total amount of military aid provided by Denmark since the beginning of the war is about $3 billion. Thanks to international support, Ukraine managed to maintain relative macroeconomic stability," Bihun said.

The Economy Ministry said Ukraine is interested in deepening its business partnership with Denmark for rapid recovery and economic development. During the meeting, which took place on January 12, the parties discussed programs to support private businesses and Ukraine's social sector, as well as mechanisms for attracting investments in the reconstruction of the country.

Denmark to provide USD 21M for reconstruction efforts in Mykolaiv

The participants in the meeting also discussed humanitarian demining.

The Ukrainian side invited Danish businesses to take an active part in the implementation of projects in Ukraine and invest in the restoration of the country.