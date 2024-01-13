Russian Invaders Attack Nikopol With Kamikaze Drones, Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, with artillery and about ten kamikaze drones.

Serhii Lysak, head of the regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"This morning, the region was attacked by missiles. And then the aggressor was shelling the Nikopol district all day. They opened artillery fire five times and launched almost ten kamikaze drones," he wrote.

The district center, as well as the Marhanets, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka communities, were under attack.

The attack damaged an apartment building, six private houses, several outbuildings, a car, and a power line. The garages were damaged too. A fire broke out there, which has already been put out.

People were not hurt.

Earlier reports said that this morning, during a large missile attack, the city of Dnipro had been struck. In addition, Ukrainian air defenses intercepted two missiles over the Kryvyi Rih district.

