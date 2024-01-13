Fedorov Calls On Ukrainians To Assemble FPV Drones At Home

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has called on Ukrainians to join the project of assembling FPV drones at home.

Fedorov announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"During the full-scale war, the government changed policies for drone manufacturers, removing blockers and creating conditions for them. This led to mass production. That's why I said a million FPV drones a year is a realistic goal. Now the production is developing, and while the companies are gaining momentum, everyone can personally move Ukraine to victory, even in the rear," Fedorov said.

According to him, Ukrainians constantly create cool initiatives to help the defense forces.

"I want to tell you about one of them - the project 'People's Drone' from Victory Drones of the Dignitas technology assistance fund. This is an engineering course that will teach you how to build a 7-inch FPV drone at home. During training, you will get access to lectures, there will be Zoom meetings with lecturers, a list of components and a must-have of tools and materials that must be purchased, as well as access to the community of engineers, where you can consult and ask questions," Fedorov said.

Once assembled, an FPV drone is sent to Victory Drones instructors, he said. After that, the drone undergoes an assembly quality check and a weight test. If the test is successful, it will be handed over to the military.

The course starts every two weeks. Training is completely free. Click on the link for registration.

Fedorov said that the participants in the course had already handed over 100 drones to the military. In total, more than 80% of them arrived for inspection by Victory Drones instructors in a good working condition, and the rest needed some finishing. Fedorov noted that this is a very high indicator for the pilot assembly.

"FPV drones have become a game changer in this war. Join the project and be part of the victory," Fedorov said.

Photo: Mykhailo Fedorov / Facebook