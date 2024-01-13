Zelensky, Sejourne Discuss Ukraine's Defense Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne have discussed Ukraine's defense needs.

Zelensky announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"We discussed Ukraine's defense needs, including joint production of drones, artillery, and further strengthening of air defense. I updated Minister Sejourne on the Peace Formula's progress. I thank France for its active role in this global effort!" Zelensky said.

He also appreciated France's unwavering defense support for Ukrainian soldiers and assistance to the Ukrainian people.

Sejourne paid a visit to the Ukrainian capital on January 13. He said that France would bring all its political and diplomatic weight to a European Council summit so that Ukraine could receive a EUR 50 billion aid package.