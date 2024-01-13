'Switzerland Could Do Much More' On AI Global Governance

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) 中文 (zh) 瑞士应更积极地推动全球人工智能治理



The WEF's annual meeting, which will take place in Davos from January 15-19, will be an important platform for both large technology companies and the private sector to push their agenda on the global governance of artificial intelligence (AI).

But to really shake things up, civil society and the countries of the global south should also be seated at the discussion table. These interest groups are not sufficiently represented at the WEF, which remains an insufficiently inclusive event, according to ethics and digital economy experts Niniane Paeffgen and Salomé Eggler.

Paeffgen and Eggler believe that Switzerland can play a central active role in shaping the debate on global AI management and make it more inclusive. As a direct democracy and a country well known as a diplomatic and neutral mediator, Switzerland can give a voice to citizens worldwide. But AI governance is not yet high enough on its agenda.

Niniane Paeffgen and Salomé Eggler

Niniane Paeffgen is board member at the thinktank Foraus and co-founder of Office for Audacity, a philanthropy consultancy that supports innovative projects. Previously she was managing director of the Swiss Digital Initiative in Geneva.

Salomé Eggler is head of the Digital Transformation Centre Kenya, an initiative funded by the EU and Germany. She is also author at Foraus. Previously she advised the German government as a digital expert and also worked for the UN in New York and Geneva.

End of insertion

SWI swissinfo: The global governance of artificial intelligence is one of the central themes at this year's WEF. Why?

Niniane Paeffgen is a board member of Foraus and co-founder of Office for Audacity. Copyright 2020 Headshot Factory

Niniane Paeffgen: The introduction of ChatGPT was a game changer in the global debate. It triggered a new urgency and growing global consensus that more should be done to actively manage the development and use of artificial intelligence. Governments around the world have realised that they need to act to make the use and application of AI safer, more transparent and more ethical. And it became clear that the longer they wait to establish such common binding principles, the more difficult it will be to implement them globally.

Salomé Eggler: The last quarter of 2023 has also brought about a flurry of initiatives regarding the global governance of AI. The focus of the debate has shifted much more towards binding regulation. But the turning point was the issuing of the EExternal link xecutive External link OExternal link rderExternal link on the safe and reliable development and use of AI by the United States. It's a step I did not expect to see so quickly. In the past, the US has been rather cautious about comprehensive regulation touching its tech giants.

With the global AI regulation race taking up speed, there is ample room at WEF to discuss how the different governance regimes intertwine and could be harmonised towards a global framework.