Azerbaijan Sets Up Commission To Distribute Free Airtime For Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. A meeting of the
Central Election Commission (CEC) has discussed the issue of
setting up a commission for drawing lots to distribute free airtime
in connection with the extraordinary presidential election,
determining the place and time of the drawing of lots, the CEC
Deputy Chairman Rovzat Gasimov said, Trend reports.
According to the Electoral Code, pre-election campaigning by
candidates registered to participate in the presidential election,
their authorized representatives and proxies, as well as authorized
representatives and proxies of political parties whose candidate
has been registered must begin 23 days before voting day and
terminate 24 hours before the start of voting.
The election campaigning will start on January 15 and must be
suspended at 08:00 (GMT +4) on February 6.
Gasimov noted that Public Television (ITV) channel should
provide three hours of free airtime per week.
"Usually, based on the CEC's request, twice the amount of time
is provided - six hours, and this year, a relevant request will be
made in connection with this. Yesterday, there was a meeting with
the presidential candidates, and the free airtime will be in a
roundtable format. Public Television will provide free airtime on
Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, starting at 21:00 and lasting for
one hour."
A commission was set up to distribute free airtime, with its
members being CEC members Gabil Orujov, Fuad Javadov, Almaz
Gahramanli, and the head of the CEC Media and Communications
Department Shahin Asadli.
The draw will take place on January 15 at 14:00 in the CEC
building.
The following media outlets will provide free airtime and space
for publication to conduct pre-election campaigning for registered
presidential candidates in connection with the extraordinary
presidential election of Azerbaijan scheduled for February 7,
2024:
- Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company;
- "Azerbaijan" newspaper;
- "Khalq qazeti";
- "Republic" newspaper;
- "Bakinski Rabochiy" newspaper.
Seven registered candidates will compete in the presidential
election on February 7. They are:
- Ilham Aliyev (New Azerbaijan Party);
- Independent candidate Zahid Oruj;
- Razi Nurullayev (National Front Party);
- Fazil Mustafa (Great Creation Party);
- Elshad Musayev (Great Azerbaijan Party);
- Gudrat Hasanguliyev (Unified National Front of Azerbaijan
Party);
- Independent candidate Fuad Aliyev.
