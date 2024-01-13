Azerbaijan Sets Up Commission To Distribute Free Airtime For Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. A meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) has discussed the issue of setting up a commission for drawing lots to distribute free airtime in connection with the extraordinary presidential election, determining the place and time of the drawing of lots, the CEC Deputy Chairman Rovzat Gasimov said, Trend reports.

According to the Electoral Code, pre-election campaigning by candidates registered to participate in the presidential election, their authorized representatives and proxies, as well as authorized representatives and proxies of political parties whose candidate has been registered must begin 23 days before voting day and terminate 24 hours before the start of voting.

The election campaigning will start on January 15 and must be suspended at 08:00 (GMT +4) on February 6.

Gasimov noted that Public Television (ITV) channel should provide three hours of free airtime per week.

"Usually, based on the CEC's request, twice the amount of time is provided - six hours, and this year, a relevant request will be made in connection with this. Yesterday, there was a meeting with the presidential candidates, and the free airtime will be in a roundtable format. Public Television will provide free airtime on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, starting at 21:00 and lasting for one hour."

A commission was set up to distribute free airtime, with its members being CEC members Gabil Orujov, Fuad Javadov, Almaz Gahramanli, and the head of the CEC Media and Communications Department Shahin Asadli.

The draw will take place on January 15 at 14:00 in the CEC building.

The following media outlets will provide free airtime and space for publication to conduct pre-election campaigning for registered presidential candidates in connection with the extraordinary presidential election of Azerbaijan scheduled for February 7, 2024:

- Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company;

- "Azerbaijan" newspaper;

- "Khalq qazeti";

- "Republic" newspaper;

- "Bakinski Rabochiy" newspaper.

Seven registered candidates will compete in the presidential election on February 7. They are:

- Ilham Aliyev (New Azerbaijan Party);

- Independent candidate Zahid Oruj;

- Razi Nurullayev (National Front Party);

- Fazil Mustafa (Great Creation Party);

- Elshad Musayev (Great Azerbaijan Party);

- Gudrat Hasanguliyev (Unified National Front of Azerbaijan Party);

- Independent candidate Fuad Aliyev.

