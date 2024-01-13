Azerbaijan Army Holds Training-Methodical Sessions With Staff Of Personnel Bodies (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Training-methodical sessions were conducted with the staff of the personnel bodies of the army corps, formations, military units, and special educational institutions of Azerbaijan in accordance with the plan for 2024 approved by the country's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.

At first, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence, and the country's National Anthem was performed.

Acting Chief of the Main Department for Personnel, Major General Elchin Khalilov delivered a speech at the sessions held with the participation of personnel bodies' staff, officers responsible for military personnel accounting, organizational and mobilization process, and unclassified documentation.

Speaking about the work done over the past year on personnel management in the Azerbaijan Army, the Chief of the Main Department informed participants about the main tasks assigned for 2024.

It was emphasized that under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, successful reforms were carried out in the Azerbaijan Army to bring it in line with the Turkish model.

It was mentioned that the measures implemented in this sphere will be continued this year and are constantly in the spotlight of the Defense Ministry's leadership.

Measures on manning the Azerbaijan Army with qualified personnel with strategic thinking, improving the organizational and staff structure, as well as the successes achieved, including the positive impact of the work on further improving the personnel management system, were highlighted.

At the training-methodical sessions, reports of officers responsible for personnel affairs of the Azerbaijan Army on activities carried out in the field of personnel training and manning were heard.