Azerbaijan Army Holds Training-Methodical Sessions With Staff Of Personnel Bodies (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Training-methodical sessions were conducted with the staff of the
personnel bodies of the army corps, formations, military units, and
special educational institutions of Azerbaijan in accordance with
the plan for 2024 approved by the country's Defense Minister,
Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Ministry of Defense said,
Trend reports.
At first, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani
people Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for
the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was
honored with observing a minute of silence, and the country's
National Anthem was performed.
Acting Chief of the Main Department for Personnel, Major General
Elchin Khalilov delivered a speech at the sessions held with the
participation of personnel bodies' staff, officers responsible for
military personnel accounting, organizational and mobilization
process, and unclassified documentation.
Speaking about the work done over the past year on personnel
management in the Azerbaijan Army, the Chief of the Main Department
informed participants about the main tasks assigned for 2024.
It was emphasized that under the leadership of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed
Forces Ilham Aliyev, successful reforms were carried out in the
Azerbaijan Army to bring it in line with the Turkish model.
It was mentioned that the measures implemented in this sphere
will be continued this year and are constantly in the spotlight of
the Defense Ministry's leadership.
Measures on manning the Azerbaijan Army with qualified personnel
with strategic thinking, improving the organizational and staff
structure, as well as the successes achieved, including the
positive impact of the work on further improving the personnel
management system, were highlighted.
At the training-methodical sessions, reports of officers
responsible for personnel affairs of the Azerbaijan Army on
activities carried out in the field of personnel training and
manning were heard.
