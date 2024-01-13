UK Denounces Failed Attack On Panama-Flagged Ship

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)





EUROPA PRESS, London

- The United Kingdom has denounced Friday the failed launch of a missile against a ship in the Gulf of Aden, near Yemen after the joint bombings by the United States and the United Kingdom carried out during the early hours against targets of the Houthi rebels.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that the missile impacted approximately 500 meters from the vessel and had no injuries or damage.“An investigation is underway,” it added.

Later, the director of operations of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff, Lieutenant Douglas Sims II, indicated that the missile had not hit“any ship of any type,” as reported by the American network CNN.

Previously, British maritime security firm Ambrey had indicated that the ship was mistakenly attacked due to“outdated publicly available information” linking the ship to the United Kingdom, although its ownership changed in August 2023.

“The tanker reported that a missile hit the water approximately 400-500 meters away from the ship. The ship was later followed by three skiffs.“No damage or injuries were reported,” he said.

The vessel, flying the Panama flag, was heading from the port of Ust-Luga, in Russia, to Vadinar, in India.“This was the second tanker mistakenly attacked by the Houthis while transporting Russian oil,” the company added.

The Houthis have carried out attacks against boats in the Red Sea, justifying them as a sign of support for the Palestinians in the face of the military offensive launched almost a hundred days ago by Israeli forces on the Gaza Strip.

In response to the attacks, the United States and the United Kingdom have launched bombings against Houthi rebel targets.