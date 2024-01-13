73 Arrests In Drug Raids Including Government Security Personnel

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) fice of the Public Ministry and the Police, resulted in the arrest of 73 people, including two agents from the National Police and one from the National Border Service

Operation“Alpes”, an anti-drug operation carried out by the Drug Prosecutor's Of.

John Dornheim, director of the National Police, explained that the authorities were seeking these people. During the operation, they seized $1.9 million, more than 43,000 euros, a rifle, two shotguns, a rifle, nine pistols, and 145 ammunition. They confiscated 22 vehicles, cell phones, credit cards, and other evidence in a PH located in the township of Juan Diaz.

More than 80 raids were carried out in the provinces of Panama, Panama Oeste, Coclé, Herrera, Darién, and Los Santos, in order to dismantle this criminal group dedicated to the crimes of money laundering and drug trafficking.

On Thursday, January 11, the National Police arrested a man identified as one of the main leaders of the criminal organization dedicated to conspiracy to commit crimes related to drugs and money laundering.

The subject, of Panamanian nationality and a native of Los Santos, had an arrest warrant and was detained by police agents at the Tocumen International Airport, when he came from Medellín, Colombia.

The operation originated on April 8, 2022, when the criminal group dedicated to drug-related activities coordinated the logistics to transport illicit substances by sea from Colombia to Panama, using speedboats.

Its operational area covered the Pacific coasts from Juan Díaz, Panama, to the province of Los Santos, specifically Búcaro and Tonosí, and then made the transfer by land to Costa Rica.

In addition to drug trafficking, they were dedicated to the sale of illicit substances in the provinces of Herrera and Los Santos.

The First Drug Prosecutor's Office held a guarantee hearing on Thursday, January 11, for the 73 arrested.