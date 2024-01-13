Kazakhstan, Italy Intend To Expand Aviation Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 13. Kazakhstan and the Italian airline Neos have agreed to continue working to further expand cooperation in the field of air communications, Trend reports.

The corresponding agreement was reached during a meeting between the Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, Talgat Lastayev, and the General Director of the airline's representative office in Kazakhstan and the President of the Italian-Kazakh Trade Association, Marco Beretta.

In general, the parties noted with satisfaction the operation of flights by Neos Airlines between Kazakhstan and Italy and discussed issues of air communication between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Italy is one of Kazakhstan's three largest trading partners in the world and ranks first among the EU countries. Thus, bilateral trade grew by almost 55 percent last year, reaching about $15 billion.

However, Kazakhstan sees significant potential for increased trade. The country is ready to increase the export of products to Italy by 110 commodity items worth over $900 million.

In addition, Italy is consistently among the top five largest investors from the EU in the economy of Kazakhstan. The total inflow of investments over the past 17 years has reached $7.3 billion. At the end of last year, their volume increased by almost 2.5 times and amounted to about $300 million.