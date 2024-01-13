Kazakhstan, Italy Intend To Expand Aviation Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 13. Kazakhstan and
the Italian airline Neos have agreed to continue working to further
expand cooperation in the field of air communications, Trend reports.
The corresponding agreement was reached during a meeting between
the Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, Talgat Lastayev, and
the General Director of the airline's representative office in
Kazakhstan and the President of the Italian-Kazakh Trade
Association, Marco Beretta.
In general, the parties noted with satisfaction the operation of
flights by Neos Airlines between Kazakhstan and Italy and discussed
issues of air communication between the two countries.
Meanwhile, Italy is one of Kazakhstan's three largest trading
partners in the world and ranks first among the EU countries. Thus,
bilateral trade grew by almost 55 percent last year, reaching about
$15 billion.
However, Kazakhstan sees significant potential for increased
trade. The country is ready to increase the export of products to
Italy by 110 commodity items worth over $900 million.
In addition, Italy is consistently among the top five largest
investors from the EU in the economy of Kazakhstan. The total
inflow of investments over the past 17 years has reached $7.3
billion. At the end of last year, their volume increased by almost
2.5 times and amounted to about $300 million.
