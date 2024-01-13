Badakhshan: Rival Families End 20 Years Of Feud

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) FAIZABAD (Pajhwok): Two families have reconciled by ending their 20 years old enmity in northeastern Badakhshan province, thanks to mediation from tribal elders and local officials.

Qari Mohammad Asif Zafaryar, administrative chief for Kishim district, said the enmity between the families of the late Abdul Mateen and Abdul Awal surfaced 20 years ago over the division of the inheritance in Nab village of this district.

He said the feud between these families ended as a result of efforts by local officials and tribal leaders.

According to him, the enmity surfaced 20 years ago with the killing of one person, Rafiullah. The family of the slain pardoned the other side and their enmity converted into friendship and brotherhood.

Both the families regreted their enmity and miserable life during the past 20 year, he added.

He said currently the enmity between these families had been resolved and their tension eliminated following the efforts by tribal leaders and local officials.

They had always strived to solve such disputes and encouraged influential figures and elders to converted feuds into friendship by cooperating with them, he concluded.

sa

Visits: 27