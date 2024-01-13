Qatari Philanthropy Brings Relief To The Underprivileged, Refugees In Chad

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity implemented a medical campaign at a health centre in the Tenth District of Chad's capital N'Djamena. The five-day medical campaign benefited 500 impoverished individuals by treating non-communicable diseases.

The campaign focused on raising health awareness among the population and providing appropriate medical care for those in need who suffer from non-communicable diseases. It provided an opportunity for poor and vulnerable families to undergo medical examinations and receive treatments free of charge.

Both the mayor of the Tenth District in the capital, N'Djamena, Othman Idriss Ahmed, and the representative of the medical director of the health centre, Mohammed Habeib Abker, expressed their gratitude for the support from the benefactors of Qatar. They welcomed Qatar Charity's choice of their town as the location for the medical campaign and encouraged the poor families - at that time - to seize this opportunity for medical examinations.

Qatar Charity's Chad office expressed its appreciation to the Chadian government and Ministry of Health for their cooperation and facilities to ensure the success of this medical campaign.

The campaign is an extension of the efforts made by Qatar Charity's Chad office to implement health campaigns and projects, whether for the population or refugees, in the country. Among these projects is a medical convoy launched at the beginning of October and continued until December of the last year, benefiting Sudanese refugees in eastern Chad. The aim was to improve the health conditions of 7,000 individuals, given the shortage of medical services and medicines, coupled with growing concerns about the spread of diseases. The initiative also aimed to support the capabilities of healthcare structures in the targeted areas by providing 20 tons of medicines and medical supplies, in addition to doctors from various specialties to provide necessary treatments and care for refugee patients.

