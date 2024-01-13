Al Fadala Meets Asian Parliamentary Assembly Sec General

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the President of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments and the Secretary-General of the Shura Council, Dr. Ahmed bin Nasser Al Fadala met Saturday with HE Secretary-General of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Mohamed Reza Majidi on the sidelines of the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments held in Doha Saturday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of topics pertaining to the existing cooperation agreement between the two bodies, in addition to discussing an array of topics concerning the promotion of sharing expertise and experiences between the two sides, the project to sign a cooperation agreement, as well as discussing the role of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments in supporting the operation of Arab councils and parliaments and their efforts in supporting the joint Arab action.

HE Dr. Majidi called for capitalizing on the experience of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments by establishing a similar association at Asia level, soliciting the association's help to carry out this proposal.

MENAFN13012024000067011011ID1107717104