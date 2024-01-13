Asian Cup Brings In Hoards Of Visitors To The Pearl Island

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Pearl Island is experiencing an influx of visitors and tourists in the wake of the Asian Cup championship.

Known for its diverse offerings and captivating ambience, The Pearl Island, developed by the United Development Company (UDC), is poised to deliver an unforgettable experience for all.

With over 370 retail and F&B brands, The Pearl Island is a sought-after destination, offering an unparalleled mix of architecture, landscaped beauty, and recreational spaces.

The vibrant retail districts and iconic attractions, such as Duck Lake, Beach Centrale, The Pearl Photo Walk, and The Pearl Fountain, add to the allure of this exceptional location, establishing it as a year-round hotspot that provides a multifaceted and enriching experience for families.

In 2023 alone, the island welcomed almost 20mn vehicles, reinforcing its status as a prime living and visit destination. These figures surpassed the already impressive 2022 records, particularly during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where The Pearl Island achieved full visitor occupancy.

As The Pearl Island welcomes football fans and tourists, UDC has curated a lineup of exciting events and activations to coincide with the Asian Cup championship. Cafes and restaurants across the island will broadcast live matches, allowing visitors to soak in the game's excitement amid inspiring and picturesque surroundings.

The Pearl Island is also actively taking part in the Shop Qatar festival, offering shoppers the chance to win exciting awards and prizes with their shopping and dining experiences on the island. This adds another layer of attraction for visitors during this season, providing an opportunity to relish their time at The Pearl Island while participating in various activities designed for kids and family entertainment as part of the shopping festival.

To further elevate visitor experience, UDC offers a complimentary eco-friendly limousine service and recently launched an enhanced mobile application. The app allows visitors to explore the island seamlessly, discover all amenities, and maximise their enjoyment on The Pearl Island.

Adding to the experience, UDC operates 'The Pearl Souvenirs' souvenir shop on Qanat Quartier's Rialto Bridge. This shop, strategically located in one of the most popular precincts, enables visitors to take home a piece of The Pearl Island as a cherished memento of their time in this remarkable destination.

As The Pearl Island continues to evolve as a hub for leisure, entertainment, and cultural experiences, UDC remains committed to delivering excellence and creating extraordinary destinations that leave a lasting mark on visitors from around the world.

