Festive Atmosphere At Expo's AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Fan Zone

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The fan zone at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha Qatar opened to coincide with the launch of the AFC Cup Qatar 2023.

A space has been designated inside the Cultural Zone of Expo 2023 Doha at Al Bidda Park to livestream tournament matches to fans and visitors.

The organising committee of Expo 2023 Doha has been committed to making the fan zone an optimal destination for football fans to converge and interact with their favourite teams.

Thousands flocked to the fan zone to enjoy the matches.

There were many children, youths and families seen taking part in the wide range of events organised by curators to reflect the massive interest in football, along with other activities that highlight the cultural and legacy of the community in Qatar, with musical and sports shows adding to the festive atmosphere.

The activities included pyrotechnics and a designated area for shooting, football matches, a miniature golf course, laser shows, and a festival of colours.

The family theatre featured contests and sports games.

Visitors and fans were guided by expo volunteers, with those manning recreational and sports events devoted to children garnering much praise in particular.

Visitors and fans said they are happy with the return of the exciting atmosphere experienced during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, adding that curators at the Expo 2023 Doha have succeeded in doing so.

They also lauded the stellar organisation of the AFC Cup opening ceremony, which strengthens the image Qatar has promoted to confirm its capabilities in hosting major sporting events in the Arab region and the Middle East.

The visitors and fans, who are made up of people from various nationalities, said that in terms of suspense and excitement, the fan zone atmosphere compares well with the stadium stands, with almost everyone sporting the flag of the nation he or she supports.

They are also keen to be present at the fan zone prior to the official launch of the matches.

Lebanon's pavilion at the expo livestreamed the opening match between Qatar and Lebanon for the Lebanese community.

MENAFN13012024000067011011ID1107717102