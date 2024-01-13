MIT-WPU's 13Th Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad Wraps Day 2 With Insights Into Youth, Culture, And AI

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 12th January 2024: The Second day of the 13th Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad at MIT World Peace University, Kothrud, came to an end with a thought-provoking discourse on Youth, Culture, and AI. Eminent speakers like Author Dr. Vikram Sampath, Political Analyst Dr. Shehla Rashid, and Lyricist, Writer Manoj Muntashir, deep-dived into these topics and interacted with the students.



Day 2 began with the Yugantar session, where the theme was the Youth in Transition. While addressing the students, author Dr. Vikram Sampat said, "History is a mirror, where we identify ourselves as a nation, as a civilization and as people. It's important to look into the history if you wish to plunge in the future. It's important to have a clear understanding of our past and then only we can have this smooth transition."



Political Analyst Dr. Shehla Rashid shared her views on Democracy 2.0, where she talked about How AI and social media is changing the political game. She raised concern by saying, "AI-powered algorithms are being used for targeting voters and social media platforms are becoming battlegrounds for setting the political discourse. The Cambridge Analytica scandal, The Weaponisation of Deep fakes and Echo chambers created by filter bubbles are pitfalls for the Digital landscape."



The day concluded with the exchange of a powerful cultural dialogue where Lyricist, Poet and Film Writer Manoj Muntashir spoke about the Power of Folklore in our Culture. He opined, "Political freedom and political independence are incomplete without cultural freedom."



The three-day conclave will end on Friday, the 12th of January, where students will discuss some serious ongoing issues like the Caste Census Dilemma and Women's Safety with prominent personalities like Rajyasabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha, Missile Woman of India Dr. Tessy Thomas And Noted actress, playback singer and Former MP, Rajya Sabha Smt. Roopa Ganguly. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will be the Guest of Honor for the valedictory session.





