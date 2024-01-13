SHG Woman Entrepreneur Scripts Success With Paper Craft

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Jan 13 (KNN) Sheetal Bhoyar, a 39-year-old postgraduate teacher and a member of a Self-Help Group (SHG), actively participated in the Entrepreneurship Development Training Programme for Paper Bags and Crafts.

This program, organised by the Rural Crafts and Engineering Department, took place in two sessions in October 2017.

The training was sponsored by the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM) for SHG Women.

After the training programme, Bhoyar actively involved herself in the production of paper bags and various paper decorative items. Working along with 4 women - Reena Nanwatkar, Sushma Aujhekar, Ashatai Bhoyar and Rekhabai Vaske - she contributes to the creation of handmade envelopes, gift boxes, paper decorations for parties, and other craft items.

The team has successfully showcased their products in exhibitions, particularly at Mahalaxmi Saras, an annual event in Mumbai featuring handicrafts, handlooms, and food products. The group has also achieved significant sales and earned commendable profits from the exhibition.

They were honored with the 'Best Stall Award' by the organisers at an exhibition held in Nagpur, where their displayed paper products garnered attention and sales.

The team is currently receiving positive feedback for the shagun paper envelopes they create. Their products have found clients not only in Wardha but also in Nagpur, where they have successfully supplied these items.

They have established connections with party decoration managers to supply paper decorative birthday items, and local shops in Wardha are placing orders for their printed paper bags.

With just two months into operation, their unit can be considered a start-up. Looking ahead, they aspire to undergo training in screen printing to enhance their capabilities, allowing them to print on the bags they produce and cater to potential clients.

