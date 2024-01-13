PM Modi Calls Youth To Make India Manufacturing Hub

(MENAFN- KNN India) Nashik, Jan 13 (KNN)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the 27th National Youth Festival at Tapovan Ground in Maharashtra's Nashik, highlighted the crucial role of India's youth in the nation's development.

He urged the youth to embrace local products, avoid drugs, and play a pivotal role in shaping the country's future.

PM Modi, referencing the wisdom of sages like Sri Aurobindo and Swami Vivekananda, emphasised the historical significance of youth power in India.

He commended the youth for their potential to make lasting contributions and encouraged them to engage in activities that would be remembered by future generations.

Expressing confidence in the youth's ability to elevate India, PM Modi cited the country's achievements, positioning it as the world's fifth-largest economy.

He called for the promotion of locally manufactured products, envisioning India as a global manufacturing hub with the strength and spirit of its youth.

Highlighting the responsibilities during the 'Amrit Kaal' and recalling the contributions of iconic figures, PM Modi urged the youth to work towards taking the nation to new heights.

He credited the youth for India's entry into the top five global economies, its startup ecosystem, record patents, and emergence as a major manufacturing hub.

(KNN Bureau)