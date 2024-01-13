Gujarat To Introduce Green Hydrogen Policy By March 2024 For Sustainable Energy Initiatives

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gujarat, Jan 13 (KNN)

Gujarat, a frontrunner in renewable energy production, is set to unveil a green hydrogen policy aiming to reduce carbon emissions by 45 per cent by 2030.



Kanubhai Desai, Minister of Energy, Petrochemicals, and Finance, revealed that the draft policy will be ready within two months during the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar.

The state government, through its Land Allotment Policy, offers incentives to businesses investing in green hydrogen projects.



The goal is to achieve 50 per cent green hydrogen production capacity within five years and 100 per cent within eight years of plant commissioning.



To qualify, industries producing a minimum of one million metric tonnes annually must have 500 MW of solar, wind, or hybrid energy generation experience.

Reliance and Adani Groups, committing Rs 10 lakh crore for three million metric tonnes of renewable hydrogen, stand to benefit from Gujarat's renewable energy leadership.



Mukesh Ambani announced Reliance's operational renewable power plant in 2024, while Gautam Adani pledged Rs 2 lakh crore investments in Gujarat over the next five years, focusing on a green energy park in Kutch.

NTPC, a major player, plans to install 60 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and has initiated green hydrogen blending in the PNG Network in Surat, Gujarat, reaching a renewable energy operational capacity of 3,364 MW.

