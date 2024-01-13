Actor Radhika Apte, Others Locked-In At Airport's Aerobridge, Says 'No Water, No Loo'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Flight delays and abrupt cancellations create a lot of difficulties for passengers and the same happened with 'Sacred Games' actor Radhika Apte recently 13 January, Apte shared her ordeal at an airport when she and other co-passengers were locked inside the aerobridge following her flight was delayed. However, she did not name the city or the airlines shared images and videos on Instagram and said that all the passengers were put in the aerobridge as the flight was delayed and the airline staff locked them in READ: Navi Mumbai international airport to become operational by end of 2024, says Jyotiraditya Scindia\"Today morning I had a flight at 8:30. It's 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. BUT the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and LOCKED IT,\" she said.\"The passengers with small babies, elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won't open the doors. The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE,\" she added also shared a clip of several people behind a locked glass door, where the passengers were seen talking to the security staff's the Instagram post:

Adding more inputs, Apte said that the airlines informed the fliers that they would be stuck there for at least an hour more.\"now I'm locked inside. AND they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12pm. all locked in. No water no loo. Thanks for the fun ride,\" she wrote the reason for the delay, she said the airlines informed them the crew had to be changed, and the new staff still hadn't arrived.\"Apparently their crew hasn't boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they'll be locked inside. I managed to escaped briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay,\" she wrote was last seen playing a cameo in the movie 'Merry Christmas', starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi as the lead. She is known for her work in Sacred Games, Shor In the City, Badlapur, Andhadhun, PadMan, and Manjhi - The Mountain Man.

