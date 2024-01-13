Ram Mandir Ceremony: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Attacks Congress For Declining Invitation, Says 'Paap Kam Karne Ka Mauka...'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Several BJP leaders are attacking the Congress party for refusing the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The latest on the list is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma who said that the grand old party will always choose“Babur over Lord Ram” and called the decision to invite the party to the ceremony wrong Read: Ayodhya Ram Temple news: THESE four states declare 'dry day' on 22 January“They love Babur, not Lord Ram. So the decision to invite them was wrong and only those who have faith in Lord Ram should have been invited. Among Lord Ram and Babur, the Gandhi family will offer obeisance to Babur first,” he told ANI on Saturday Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir news: 'Ramayan' actor Arun Govil receives invitation to 'Pran Pratishtha', says 'big opportunity'He further added that Vishwa Hindu Parishad provided a big opportunity for the grand old party to reduce its sins, but the party missed the opportunity.“How can someone help Congress in this case?,” he asked. Claiming that the party, during its tenure, tried best to create an“eccosystem” to oppose the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Hemanta Biswa Sarma said,\"Despite Congress party's opposition to Ram temple, it got a golden opportunity to reduce its sins, but the party missed that opportunity Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir's chief priest slams Mamata Banerjee for alleged attack on sadhus: 'Gets angry on seeing Bhagwa...'The BJP Minister even went ahead and regarded the decision to invite Congress in the ceremony as wrong because of Gandhi family's proximity with Babur, Biswa Sarma claimed, Assam's Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal, criticised the Congress for boycotting the grand inauguration of Ram temple.
Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony: Mauritius grants two-hour break for Hindu public officials on 22 January\"They (Congress) boycotted the inauguration of the new parliament, G20, and they will boycott anything which the country should be proud of. They will oppose everything, and they feel that opposing that means opposing BJP. But they don't understand that, opposing Ram, inauguration of the new parliament, G20; they are opposing the ethos of India, the idea of India,\" Singhal said.\"Nobody should oppose the Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram Vigraha in Ram Mandir Janmasthan. It is a matter of pride. Lord Ram doesn't belong to one; Lord Ram is for everybody. Every Indian worship Lord Ram: somebody takes him as a God, someone takes him as an Adarshapurush, as a Maryada Purushottam. Those who are opposing don't understand Bharat. Those who are opposing Lord Ram and Ram Temple, they don't understand Indian culture, philosophy, spirituality; that's why they are opposing it. They don't have the roots on the ground. Any sensible person will not oppose it,\" he said BJP leader, CP Joshi asked why the Congress has a“problem” with Lord Ram. The Rajasthan BJP president said that the Congress' refusal to take part in the Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya reflects that they see \"appeasement\" in this too.\"Lord Ram is a symbol of faith of millions of people in the country and the world... opposing this programme also shows that they are seeing appeasement somewhere in this too,\" Joshi told reporters while replying to a question that the BJP has allegedly made 'Pran Pratishta' an \"event\".
