Maharashtra: Massive Fire Breaks Out In A Building Near Thane's Dombivli | Watch

- Live Mint) "A massive fire broke engulfed all the floors of a building at Khoni Palava near Dombivli, Thane in Maharashtra on Saturday. Foure fire tenders are present on the spot to douse the fire. Till now, no casualty has been reported massive fire in the 18th storey building with 108 flats in Khoni village broke out at around 1:30 pm. After the incident, residents immediately contacted the fire brigade. In response to the the complaint, nearly two fire engines were deployed to douse the fire. The fire was doused an hour after the two fire engines were deployed, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.\"The fire started in the duct and spread from the ground floor to the top floor. Plastic fitments were gutted. No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is being probed,\" Tadvi said person was injured during the incident because the people staying in the high rise managed to come down safely amid the fire as it was confined to one side of the structure. The fire in the building was triggered by a short circuit on the 8th floor and extended to numerous apartments in the building, according to a Times of India report fire also spread to the duct area of the flats, where fibre sheets were installed on each floor, a fire brigade official told Times of India of the main reasons why all the residents managed to escape safely from the burning building was that it was only occupied till the the third floor as other owners of the flat were about to take possession. However, the massive fire still managed to burn apartments up to the 18th floor. After dousing the fire, the cooling operations are currently going on the spot by the fire brigade.
