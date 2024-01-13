'Normal Relations With China Impossible If...': EAM S Jaishankar On India-China Ties

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Border dispute between India and China will continue to impact the relations between the two nations on different fronts like trade, economic, etc, clarified External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday addressing a meeting, S Jaishankar said that he has made it clear with Beijing that unless there is no firm solution on the border, and the forces will remain face-to-face, there is no possibility of normal relations between the two nations.“I have explained to my Chinese counterpart that unless you find a solution on the border, if the forces will remain face-to-face and there will be tension, then you should not expect that the rest of the relations will go on in a normal manner, it is impossible,” he said while speaking at 'Manthan': Townhall meeting in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Saturday the interaction, Jaishankar discussed a range of issues related to Indian diplomacy. He also spoke about India's attempt to secure membership in the UNSC.'World doesn't give things easily, sometimes you have to take it'While talking about India's efforts to secure a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), S Jaishankar said that over the time, more countries are showing their support for India for the UNSC.\"With each passing year, the world feels that India should be there, and I can feel that support. The world does not give things easily and generously, sometimes you have to take it,\" he said being asked about India's participation in groupings like QUAD and BRICS, S Jaishankar beautifully explained how it is important to maintain ties with different nations in diplomacy.\"Because we are independent, we need to learn how to manage our interests by dealing with different people,\" said EAM Dr S Jaishankar build an understanding among the public about India's foreign policy, J Shankar mentioned how people in common life try to maintain a friendly relationship with two people who might have some grudges for each other so that no one feels bad.“Just like how people visit different parties to maintain good relations with other people, I follow the same practice for India's foreign policy,” said Jaishankar.
MENAFN13012024007365015876ID1107716969
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.