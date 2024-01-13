Who Is William Lai Ching-Te, Taiwan's Next President Known For His Pro-Democracy, Anti-China Stance? 5 Things To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ruling party candidate, Lai Ching-te, who is labeled an“instigator of war” for the presidency by China won the presidential elections on Saturday. For the people of Taiwan, Lai Ching-te has emerged as a face to save democracy in the country which is facing tensions with Beijing.

The results of the Taiwan elections are likely to define the relations between Taiwan and China over the next four years. Here is all you need to know about Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te Ching-te: All you need to know-Democratic Progressive Party's William Lai Ching-te fought elections against two opponents, ie the KMT's Hou and former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je of the small Taiwan People's Party. He is known for his pro-democracy stance and his strong opposition to China.

-Lai's party Democratic Progressive Party has openly rejected China's territorial claims and always advocated for Taiwan's separate identity. However, during the campaign for presidential elections, Lai has always stressed that he has no intentions to declare independence, reported The Washington Post. He also said that Taiwan is already sovereign under its official name, the Republic of China, and there is no requirement to formalise the separation of Taiwan from China.-During the elections, Lai, popularly known as WIlliam, vowed to work closely with America to strengthen Taiwan's defenses at a time when escalating Chinese military harassment of the island nation.-Before his victory in the recently held presidential elections, Lai, was the vice president of Taiwan since 2020. In 2017, he described himself as a“pragmatic worker for Taiwanese independence” and favors greatly strengthening relations not just with America but with other liberal democracies as well. However, he has distanced himself from his firm stance against China over time.-For China, William is a separatist and a danger to its relations with Taiwan. Beijing has repeatedly denounced Lai Ching-te as a“dangerous separatist”. A record third straight term in power for the Democratic Progressive Party would deal a blow to Beijing, which had warned that Lai's election could trigger a conflict. China considers Taiwan a breakaway province that it has vowed to reclaim someday, and US President Joe Biden has pledged to defend the island in any invasion.

