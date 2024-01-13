Boeing 737-800 Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing In Japan Due To Cockpit Window Crack

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A Toyama-bound flight of Japan's All Nippon Airways returned to Sapporo-New Chitose airport after the discovery of a crack in the window of the cockpit. The Boeing 737-800 aircraft was diverted midair after the detection of the crack and the air traffic controller allowed the plane to return to the departure airport spokesperson of All Nippon Airways said that flight 1182 was en route to Toyama airport when a crack was found on the outermost of four layers of windows surrounding the cockpit. The airline spokesperson added that the flight landed safely with 59 passengers and six crew onboard.\"The crack was not something that affected the flight's control or pressurization,\" the ANA spokesperson said incident comes as Boeing is facing increased scrutiny after the cabin panel detached mid-air from a new Alaska Airlines aircraft last week. The US Federal Aviation Administration decided to temporarily ground some Boeing 737 Max 9 airplanes Japan's All Nippon Airways aircraft doesn't belong to the same category, the incident deepens the questions about the safety of the aircraft manufactured by the global aviation giant aviation regulator extends grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9The aviation regulator of the United States has extended the grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft for new safety checks and said that the oversight of Boeing aircraft is going to be tightened in the future. The aircraft lost a section of its fuselage during the incident but managed to make a safe landing at the departure city, Portland. All 177 people onboard Boeing 737 Max 9 were reported to be safe indefinite extension of grounding comes as the transport body of the US informed that the Alaska Airlines plane reported issues days before the mid-air blowout Homendy of the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said that the pilots reported pressurization warning lights on three previous flights before the incident and the aircraft was prevented from conducting long-haul flights over water, a BBC report said.(With inputs from Reuters)



