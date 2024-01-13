No Import Restrictions On Desktop Computers Under Tariff Head 8471, Clarifies Government

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "There are no import restrictions on certain IT hardware products such as desktop computers, the commerce ministry arm Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said on 13 January a circular to customs authorities and industry, DGFT said only the import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, ultra-small form factor computers, and servers is restricted and imports of these goods are allowed against a valid import authorization.\"The given import restriction does not apply to any other goods such as desktop computers, etc, under the tariff head 8471,\" it said to details, every product is categorized under an HSN (Harmonised System of Nomenclature) code, or tariff heads in international trade parlance, that helps in the systematic classification of goods across the globe READ: Hewlett Packard Enterprise in talks to buy Juniper Networks in $13bn deal: ReportHS Code 8471 includes products related to automatic data processing machines and units. It includes a mouse, printers, scanners, and CD drives in August 2023, the government imposed restrictions on certain IT hardware goods, and later after domestic and foreign firms flagged their concerns. But in October 2023, the government tweaked curbs on imports of laptops and computers. It allowed importers to bring in shipments of this hardware from overseas on a mere 'authorization' upon detailing quantity and value per the new 'import management system', the government aims to monitor shipments of laptops, tablets, and computers into the country without hurting the market supply or creating a cumbersome licensing regime importers are allowed to apply for multiple authorizations and those authorizations would be valid up to September 30, 2024 being asked about the issue on desktop computers, an official said that certain companies approached the DGFT that the customs are not allowing imports of desktops, so a clarification was issued a desktop computer, the CPU and monitor are separate, but in all-in-one personal computers, the CPU is in-built agency inputs.

MENAFN13012024007365015876ID1107716960