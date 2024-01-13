Ram Mandir Opening: What Is 'Ramraj' That All Invitees Will Find In Their Gift Box And How It Can Be Used

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "All invitees attending the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya next week will be handed a 'Ramraj' and prasad as a token gift. Here is all that you need to know about 'Ramraj' and other gifts in the goodie box.

What is 'Ramraj'?'Ramraj' is the soil extracted during the temple's foundation laying.

“More than 11,000 guests from across the country have been invited for the consecration ceremony on January 22 and they will be given memorable gifts such as 'Ramraj',” a Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust member said, as quoted by ANI.“It is a matter of good fortune to have this soil in any house. They will be able to use this“sacred gift” in their home gardens or pots,” he said all the gift boxes will contain?The 'Ramraj' will be packed in small boxes and gifted to the guests attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony along with 'motichoor laddos' made of 'desi ghee' as prasad, according to an official statement who will not be able to attend the ceremony due to some reason will be given the Ramraj whenever they visit the temple in Ayodhya, the member said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be presented with a 15-metre-long picture of the Ram temple packed in a jute bag, the trust member added.

Who are the special invitees to the ceremony?Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be the chief guest, and over 7,000 invitations have been extended to celebrities, saints, politicians, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani, along with 4,000 seers from across the country.

Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal has organized seating for 7,500 people at the temple for an upcoming ceremony.

Special guests will receive designated codes to determine their seating arrangements. The 'Pran Pratishtha' program will be conducted by the Varanasi priest, accompanied by four trustees and four priests Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has announced the auspicious time for the ceremony as 12:20 pm on January 22, 2024.



MENAFN13012024007365015876ID1107716956