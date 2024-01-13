UN Envoy For Yemen Calls For Avoiding Actions Threatening Maritime Trade Routes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen Hans Grundberg reiterated on Saturday a UN call for avoiding actions that would worsen the situation in Yemen, escalate the threat to maritime trade routes, or further fuel regional tensions at this critical time.

In a press statement, Grundberg expressed his concern about recent developments involving Yemen.

He stresses the need to protect Yemeni civilians and to safeguard the progress of peace efforts since the truce of April 2022.

This includes the recent commitments by the parties in December 2023 and the ongoing discussions around a UN Roadmap that would operationalize a nationwide ceasefire, resume an inclusive political process under UN auspices, and address key priorities for the benefit of the Yemeni people, he clarified.

The UN official noted with serious concern the increasingly precarious regional context, and its adverse impact on peace efforts in Yemen and stability and security in the region.

The Special Envoy urges all involved to exercise maximum restraint and to prioritize diplomatic channels over military options and calls for de-escalation. (end)

