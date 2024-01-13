Huge March In London Calling For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of the British capital London on Saturday to protest the Israeli heinous crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

The demonstrators set off on their march from the ancient bussiness district towards the House of Commons and the Prime Minister Office.

The protesters chanted slogans demanding an immediate end to the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians and allowing more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Many demonstrators raised South African flags and banners praising the South African government's brave move of filing a lawsuit against the Israeli government at the International Court of Justice on behalf of the Palestinian people.

A large number of civil society activists, human rights organizations and a number of the British MPs, led by former Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn participated in the demonstration which lasted for several hours. (end)

