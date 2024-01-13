Sudanese Govt Rejects IGAD's Kampala Summit Invitation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- The Sudanese government on Saturday turned down an invitation from the IGAD to attend a Sudan peace summit in Uganda on Thursday failure to implement the outcome of previous summit.

"The Sudanese government believes that there is no need to hold a summit to discuss Sudan before implementing the outcomes of the previous summit," the Transitional Sovereignty Council said in a press statement.

It pointed out that the government of Sudan received an invitation from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to attend a summit in Kampala to discuss means to end the conflict in Sudan.

The organization did not commit to implementing the outcomes of the previous Djibouti summit by holding a meeting between the head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and the Rapid Support Commander and did not provide a convincing justification for canceling the meeting that was scheduled on December 28th, it indicated.

For his part, Commander of the rival Rapid Support Forces Muhammed Hamdan Dagalo, Hemedti, accepted on Saturday the IGAD invitation. (end)

