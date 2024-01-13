Pakistani Army Kill 4 Militants In In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (KUNA) - At least four militants were killed in two separate military operations in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said military on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was carried out in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district, while another operation took place in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan District in KPK.

It confirmed that two high value target militants were among four killed during the operations.

The forces also recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the terrorists who were actively involved in various terrorist activities, including attacks against security forces, extortion, and target killings of innocent civilians. Operations are ongoing to eliminate any other militant in the area.

"Local residents have expressed their appreciation for the operations and pledged full support to eradicate the menace of terrorism," said ISPR.

Earlier last week, at least four militants, including a suicide bomber, were killed in an operation in North Waziristan tribal district of KPK.

The security operations come at a time when the Pakistan military is carrying out operations against militants after the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government last year.

Twenty five soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred last month in two separate incidents on a single day in Kolachi and Daraآ­ziآ­nda areas of KPK. (end)

sbk









MENAFN13012024000071011013ID1107716937