Watch: British HC Reaches POK After Rajnath Singh's London Visit, Internet Questions UK's Double-Side Approach

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Britain is looked at with the eyes of suspicion, especially by the Commonwealth group countries. The erstwhile colonizer is suspected of playing double-sided and igniting animosity between countries. Indian Internet users have their eyes raised after the British High Commissioner to Pakistan reached Mirpur which is part of the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK).

Jane Marriott was made the British High Commissioner to Pakistan in June last year. She recently made a surprise visit to Mirpur in POK just when Rajnath Singh completed his meeting with UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps in London. Rajnath Singh was welcomed by his British counterpart as both countries discussed security issues. The Indian defense minister also met Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street.

In a time when India and the UK are bolstering their ties not only in the defense sector but also on the trade front, the British High Commissioner's visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has sent mixed signals to New Delhi. The majority of the Indians have still not forgotten about the India-Pakistan partition which was eagerly facilitated by the then British Raj and the scars still exist from the event.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott wouldn't have left for Mirpur without the staff at 10 Downing Street knowing about it. Any foreign political personality visiting the disputed land is keenly noticed by New Delhi. It is to be seen how the South Asian giant reacts to Britain's double-sided lousy approach. An American delegation surprised New Delhi by visiting Muzaffarabad last year and referred to POK as AJK (Azad Jammu and Kashmir).

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had then said,“We have objections regarding the visit and the meetings in PoK by the US envoy and we have conveyed the same.” New Delhi is expected to react similarly after the POK visit by Jane Marriott.

Sharp reactions from Indians