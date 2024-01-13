'Hindus, Sikhs Are Dirty Idolaters; How Dare Saudi Govt Allow Them Inside Medina?' Pak Defence Analyst (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A recent visit by India's Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Minister, Smriti Zubin Irani, to Saudi Arabia has stirred controversy, particularly from Pakistani defence expert Zaid Hamid. The visit marked the first time a non-Muslim delegation, including Hindus and Punjabis, was led to Medina, the second holiest city in Islam. Zaid Hamid expressed his displeasure at this development, questioning Saudi Arabia's decision to invite non-Muslims to such a sacred place.

Also read:

Watch: British HC reaches POK after Rajnath Singh's London visit, Internet questions UK's double-side approach

In a video posted on social media, Zaid Hamid, known for his ties to Pakistan's ISI, expressed his anger without explicitly naming Smriti Irani. He condemned the decision to invite a non-Muslim delegation to visit the vicinity of Masjid Al-Nabawi in Medina. Hamid questioned how non-Muslim individuals could dare to enter Medina, emphasizing that Masjid al-Nabawi belongs to the entire Islamic community, not just Saudi Arabia.

"The most spiritual trouble that has happened to me is that in the past days Saudi government... Hindus, Sikhs and dirty Mushrikuns (an idolaters) from India were invited to visit Masjid Nabi. Masjid Nabi Sharif doesn't belong to the fathers of the Saudi government. This is the faith of the entire Ummah, the position of Sayyid Rasulullah, why is the entire Muslim world silent on it? Why didn't anyone challenge the Saudis?" Zaid Hamid said in a video that has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter.

"There is no Muslim Alamuddin in the whole world who would say why you are doing this oppression and how can you do it and you don't have it and you are going against Sadi Rasulullah and Saeedee had said that this is Mushrik (one who believes in many Gods or believe in other than Allah as a God) is ritually unclean. After this, it is written in the Quran that Mushrik's are unclean and impure. After this, they should not reach anywhere close to the Masijd-al-Haram (Great mosque of Mecca). You took them inside Masjid-al-Haram," he further added.

Hamid also said, "We continue to create a storm in the whole world on Gustakhi Rasool Salam. Such commotions have been made in Pakistan to expel the ambassador of France, then do this, then do something against the Saudis. Summon their ambassador, do something. Why are we silent? Is it because our people are working and employed there and we get money from them. Then wait for Allah's command. When there is a Gaza-like bombardment on you (Saudi Arabia), then do not complain. You are not worth a nation that Allah will protect you. Then Allah will change you. You cannot do anything. Allah will change you."

"Whether you are changed by (Indian PM) Modi or by illness. But you are not capable of this, apart from the ummah of Sayyid Rasulullah, if you remain silent on insult... and on this revolt because you are busy with your job. These are very difficult times for the Ummah, especially for the Pakistani nation, very difficult times are coming," the Pakistan defence expert said.

Also read:

Diplomatic tensions rise as India objects to British High Commissioner's trip to PoK

Zaid Hamid is no stranger to controversy, having previously made inflammatory statements about Hindus in the context of religion. As a figure associated with Pakistan's ISI, he has not shied away from making threats against India, including the suggestion of a nuclear attack. Additionally, Hamid has offered unconventional advice on Pakistan's economic challenges, proposing the sale of nuclear technology to other countries as a means of generating revenue.

The non-Muslim delegation from India, led by Minister Smriti Irani, included Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and other senior BJP officials. Zaid Hamid's criticism focused on the audacity of non-Muslim individuals visiting a city as sacred as Medina, raising questions about the silence of the wider Muslim community and the lack of challenges to Saudi Arabia's decision.