'They Don't Have License To Bully Us' - Maldives President's Jibe At India After Arriving From China (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions with India, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday stoked yet another controversy just moments after his arrival from China following a five-day visit. While addressing a press conference, Muizzu took an indirect jibe at India stating, "We may be small but this doesn't give them the license to bully us."

These remarks from Muizzu comes after China said said that it "firmly opposes external interference" in the internal affairs of the Maldives and supports the island nation in upholding its sovereignty and independence.

"The two sides agree to continue firmly supporting each other in safeguarding their respective core interests," said a joint statement issued at the end of Muizzu's talks with the top Chinese leaders.

"China firmly supports the Maldives in upholding its national sovereignty, independence and national dignity, respects and supports the Maldives' exploration of a development path that suits its national conditions, and firmly opposes external interference in the internal affairs of the Maldives," it said, without referring to any country.

At the present moment, Maldives, led by Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, finds itself entangled in a diplomatic dispute with India. This disagreement stemmed from derogatory comments made by three Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, resulting in the cancellation of numerous reservations by Indian tourists to Maldives.

Muizzu took action by suspending the ministers and cautioning against such inflammatory remarks. His current visit to China is overshadowed by the recent release of a report from the EU Election Observation Mission of Maldives. The report alleges that the ruling coalition, consisting of the Progressive Party of Maldives and the People's National Congress, utilized anti-India sentiments and engaged in disinformation tactics during the 2023 presidential elections, in which Muizzu emerged victorious.