Lohri 2024: 7 Punjabi Dinner Ideas

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lohri, a traditional Punjabi festival celebrated with bonfires, music, and dance, is also a time for delicious food. Here are seven Punjabi dinner ideas for Lohri that you can consider.
A classic Punjabi dish, Sarson da Saag (mustard greens) is often served with Makki di Roti (cornmeal flatbread). It's a winter delicacy and a perfect choice for Lohri.
Creamy and rich, Dal Makhani is a slow-cooked dish made with black lentils, kidney beans, and spices. It's a flavorful accompaniment to roti or rice.
A popular Punjabi dish, Butter Chicken features tender chicken cooked in a rich and creamy tomato-based sauce. Serve it with naan or rice.
Aloo Gobi is a simple yet delicious dish made with potatoes and cauliflower, seasoned with aromatic spices. It's a great side dish for Lohri dinner.
Chickpeas cooked in a flavorful blend of spices make Punjabi Chole a hearty and satisfying dish. It pairs well with bhature, poori, or rice.
Marinated and grilled paneer (Indian cottage cheese) skewers make for a delightful appetizer or snack during Lohri celebrations.
A festive dessert made with grated carrots, milk, sugar, and ghee, Gajar ka Halwa is a sweet treat often enjoyed during Lohri.
