As the tennis world eagerly anticipates the Australian Open 2024, tennis legend Novak Djokovic has surprised fans with an unexpected revelation – his budding friendship with Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli.

In a recent interview with Sony Sports Network, the 24-time Grand Slam champion shared his admiration for Kohli's achievements and the privilege he felt when the Indian batting icon spoke warmly about him. While the two sports superstars have been in touch for a few years, they have never had the chance to meet in person.

Djokovic, who is renowned for his unparalleled success on the tennis court, expressed a desire to perfect his cricket skills before visiting India, a country where cricket is not just a sport but a way of life.

"Virat Kohli and I have been texting a little bit for a few years and we never got the chance to meet in person, but it was a privilege and honour to listen to him speak nicely about me. I admire his career and achievements and everything he has done. I started to play cricket, I am not very good at it. Cricket is a big sport in Australia and of course India. Let's say, I have the task to perfect my cricket skills before I get to India so that I don't embarras myself when I am there," the 36-year-old tennis ace said.

This unexpected interest in cricket from the Serbian tennis maestro has sparked curiosity among fans and sports enthusiasts worldwide. Cricket, deeply embedded in the fabric of nations like India and Australia, has the power to bring people together across borders and unite them in the spirit of sportsmanship. Djokovic's willingness to embrace a new challenge demonstrates his versatile and open-minded approach to sports, transcending the boundaries of his own domain.

Novak Djokovic remains a formidable force at the Australian Open 2024, with an impressive track record of 10 title victories. His dominance on the Melbourne Park court is undeniable, showcasing his prowess and determination.

Australia holds a special place in the Serbian's heart, evident in his remarkable 43-match winning streak, only recently interrupted by Alex de Minaur in the United Cup. Over the past four editions of the Australian Open, Djokovic emerged victorious in every other appearance, solidifying his status as a perennial contender in the tournament.

