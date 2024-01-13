Fervent Atmospheres Prevail At Expo Fan Zone Marking The Kickoff Of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 QNA

Doha, Qatar: The fan zone has been opened at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha Qatar concurrently with the launch of the AFC Cup Qatar 2023.

A space has been designated inside the Cultural Zone of Expo 2023 Doha at Al Bidda Park to live stream the tournament matches and provide fervent atmospheres, as well as present an impressive experience to fans and visitors.

The organizing committee of Expo 2023 Doha has been committed to making the fan zone an optimal destination for football fanatics to converge and interact with their teams, in addition to enjoying the impressive atmospheres.

Thousands of visitors flocked to the fan zone to enjoy the football matches with fervent and captivating atmospheres that prevailed the zone during the matches in the presence of a substantial number of children, young people and families to attend a wide range of events held by curators to reflect the massive interest in football, along with other activities that highlight the cultural and legacy of Qatars community, associated with musical and sports shows that vividly added joy to the zone.

The activities included pyrotechnics and a designated area for shooting field, football matches, a miniature golf course, laser shows, and a festival of colors.

The free shows were designed to garner audience attention and add an artistic touch to this integrated experience.

The family theater featured contests and sport games specifically dedicated to visitors with different hues and cultures.

The visitors and fans were committed to adhering to the instructions of the operating volunteers and enjoying recreational and sports events devoted to children which apparently garnered commendation, as volunteers constitute a core pillar at the expo through contributing to offering these atmospheres.

The visitors and fans said they are happy for the return of these fervent atmospheres once again, adding that curators at the Expo 2023 Doha succeeded in evoking the dazzling atmosphere of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 again.

They also lauded the stellar organization of the AFC Cup opening ceremony which strengthens the perfect image Qatar has succeeded in promoting to confirm its major capabilities in hosting major sporting events in the Arab region and the Middle East.

They confirmed that the fan zone started to compete with the stadium stands, in terms of suspense and excitement, as each visitor or fan flocks to the area wielding the flag of the nation he or she supports.

They are also keen to be present at the zone prior to the official launch of the matches. They added that the fan zone includes visitors from all nationalities in one venue, creating an opportunity to forge acquaintances and internalize a wide range of cultures, especially that the area featured fans hailing from Gulf, Arab, Asian and European nations.

The Lebanese pavilion live-streamed the opening match between Qatar and Lebanon for the Lebanese community individuals who were keen to support their nation's team and raise the flag.